Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Rises By 173.6%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,149,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Ares Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.