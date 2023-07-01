Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Grows By 200.0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Bancorp 34 stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Bancorp 34 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

