Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Expands By 291.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 799,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.