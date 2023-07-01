Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Expands By 291.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
