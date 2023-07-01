Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Rises By 108.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

