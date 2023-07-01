Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Grows By 85.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 123,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.