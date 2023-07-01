Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Grows By 85.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 123,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 138.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

