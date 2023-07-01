Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Declines By 54.9%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$0.89.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes 11 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 2.0 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

