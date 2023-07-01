Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Declines By 54.9%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$0.89.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand China Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.