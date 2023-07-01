Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Expands By 109.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 381.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 986,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 781,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,630. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

