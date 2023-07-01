Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Declines By 68.9%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Codan Price Performance

CODAF remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. Codan has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.63.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

