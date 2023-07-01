Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Declines By 68.9%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Codan Price Performance
CODAF remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. Codan has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.63.
About Codan
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.