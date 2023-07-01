Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Grows By 75.0%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 131,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
