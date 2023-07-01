Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Increases By 237.9%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 228,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $28.39.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
