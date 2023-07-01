Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Increases By 237.9%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 228,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.