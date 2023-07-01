Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Decreases By 73.0%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Up 3.4 %

CBD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $865.48 million during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBD. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

