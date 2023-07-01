Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Decreases By 54.5%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,200,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 416.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 524,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 633,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 1,427,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

