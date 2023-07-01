Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Decreases By 66.7%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CONX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONXW. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter.

CONX Stock Up 25.0 %

CONX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16. CONX has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32.

