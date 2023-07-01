Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Grows By 233.3%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

CWGL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 17,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

