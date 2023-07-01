Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Rises By 100.6%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,800 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the May 31st total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
