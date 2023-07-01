Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Rises By 100.6%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,800 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the May 31st total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

