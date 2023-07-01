Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW) Declines By 75.0%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.