Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Expands By 287.8%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 137,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.64.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
