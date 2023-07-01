Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Expands By 287.8%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 137,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,766,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,233,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

