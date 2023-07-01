Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Decreases By 67.5%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 3,035,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCMF shares. Peel Hunt cut Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS DOCMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

