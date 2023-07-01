Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR) Rises By 75.1%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFHTR. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,866. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

