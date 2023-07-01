Short Interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Drops By 42.8%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.