Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Rises By 242.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,449,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QQXT traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $84.34. 6,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,434. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1591 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

