Short Interest in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Decreases By 68.8%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FRTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 60,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.43%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

