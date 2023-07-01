Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Increases By 88.1%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,718,400 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 2,508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBNXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.