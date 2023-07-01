Short Interest in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Increases By 186.5%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 159.09% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

