Short Interest in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Increases By 186.5%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 159.09% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.