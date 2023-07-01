Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Expands By 148.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the May 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 12.5 %
HUMRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 92,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.