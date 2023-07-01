Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Rises By 275.0%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMBIL opened at $0.98 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 216.84%.

