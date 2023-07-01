Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Rises By 125.0%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFIN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090. InFinT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

