Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Declines By 80.0%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
IPHYF stock remained flat at $3.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
About Innate Pharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.