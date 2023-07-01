Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Decreases By 66.7%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 5.0 %

LUCYW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,904 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Innovative Eyewear were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

