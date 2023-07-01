Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases By 111.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSJT opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

