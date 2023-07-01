Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declines By 66.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 8,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,633. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

