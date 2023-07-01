Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Declines By 75.9%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,906 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

