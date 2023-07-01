Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Decreases By 89.4%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 3,432,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,638.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,044. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

