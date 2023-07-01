Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Drops By 47.3%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Light Price Performance
OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,020. Light has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.
About Light
