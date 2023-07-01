Short Interest in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Expands By 315.0%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 315.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

