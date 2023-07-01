Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Rises By 275.0%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

