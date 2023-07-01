Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rises By 108.8%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBRX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 114,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,524. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

