Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expands By 82.5%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the May 31st total of 206,300 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Motus GI Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,916. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.46. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 1,018.59% and a negative net margin of 2,893.79%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

