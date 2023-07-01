Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Decreases By 76.0%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MSADY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 28,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,271. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

