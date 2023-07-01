Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Drops By 45.6%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Stock Up 1.9 %

NPSNY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,519. Naspers has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.