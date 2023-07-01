Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Drops By 80.6%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 112,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,376. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 139.76% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NexTech AR Solutions

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Friday, April 21st.



NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



