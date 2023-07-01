Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declines By 48.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.35.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
