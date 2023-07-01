Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declines By 48.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.35.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

