Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Increases By 131.4%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NSFDF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.