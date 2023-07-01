Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Drops By 70.4%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 0.7 %

About Origin Agritech

Shares of SEED traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,743. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

(Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.