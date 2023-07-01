Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Increases By 200.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMFree Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

