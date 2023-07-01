Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Increases By 200.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

