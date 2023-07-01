Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Expands By 149.2%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ KTTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 440,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

