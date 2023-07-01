Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 86.7%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 87,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,413. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.99.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

