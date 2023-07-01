Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declines By 83.8%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.