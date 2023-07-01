Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Decreases By 50.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PureTech Health by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC remained flat at $29.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

