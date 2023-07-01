Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Drops By 46.2%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Reliance Global Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,376. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

